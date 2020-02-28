ek, the Karnes City JV boys basketball team took on Stockdale in the season finale. In the end, the Badgers lost a close one, 57-56.
Karnes City coach Chuck Cook said, “The game was extremely competitive and came down to a last-second shot. I’m proud of the players for battling and overcoming various adverse situations throughout the season.”
Austin Pacheco led the Badgers with 18 points. Chris Cordaway followed with 14 points, Lisaiah Mendoza had 12 points, and Lathaniel Mendoza scored 10 points.
Cook said that Russell Love, Ernesto Alvarez, Drae Foster, and AJ Mendoza played solid defense and had numerous rebounds.
In the end, the JV Badgers finished at 12-11 overall, 2-8 in 27-3A.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.