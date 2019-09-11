KARNES CITY – Despite a close first half, the Karnes City Badgers turned it around in the second half and defeated the Stockdale Brahmas, 34-7.
Karnes City head coach Jim Wood, “We shot ourselves in the foot in the first half.
“We had a few missed opportunities and kept (Stockdale) in the game.
“We went into the half, and calmed them down.
“We came out there after that and we took care of business.”
Stockdale led 7-6 at the halftime mark, but the Badgers scored four consecutive touchdowns in the second half to seal the deal.
According to statistics provided to the Countywide by Wood, Darnell Spruill led Karnes City’s offense with 108 rushing yards on eight carries and a touchdown.
Braden Bowen had 25 rushing yards on 10 carries with a touchdown, and Jaden Jaramillo had 13 carries for 55 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Bowen passed for 104 yards on seven completions, with Aaron Smith catching a touchdown pass, on top of 47 receiving yards across three catches.
On defense, Wood said the Badgers showed improvement in the second half of the game.
Statistically, Spruill had 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
Kolby Culpepper had 11 total tackles, with one tackle for loss, Smith broke up a Stockdale pass, Adonis Shular had five tackles plus an interception, and Sebastian Segura had six tackles, with two for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.
This week, the Badgers host the 1-1 Poth Pirates, who are coming off an upset 41-8 victory over Falls City in the Polish Bowl.
“Coach (Jeff) Luna has a good team every year,” said Wood.
“They have a lot of fast, explosive kids who can get going in a hurry.
“We need to contain them and make some plays of our own while controlling the clock.
“It’s going to be a great game.”
Kickoff from Poss Johnson Field is set for Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.