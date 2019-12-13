KARNES CITY – The gyms of Karnes City have seen plenty of action to begin the 2019-2020 basketball season.
Last Thursday, Dec. 3, the Lady Badgers varsity basketball team defeated Sunnybrook, to give head coach Burke Braun his 500th career victory.
This week, the Lady Badgers travelled to Navarro on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and will return home this Friday, Dec. 13, against Cuero.
On the boys side, last Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Badgers varsity team defeated Natalia, 53-31.
According to Karnes City boys basketball coach Kyle Armstrong, Aaron Smith had 17 points, Christian Jimenez had 10 points, and Adonis Shular and Ryland Weiding had 10 rebounds apiece.
In their prior games, the Badgers defeated Pettus (60-23), Gonzales (47-44), Ingram Moore (45-25), and Kenedy (49-28)
Against the Lions, Karnes City was led by Weiding with 15 points, and Smith with 13 points.
Last weekend, the Karnes City Badgers varsity boys basketball team hosted their annual tournament.
On the first two days of action, the Badgers defeated all of their foes. In game one against Skidmore-Tynan, (56-39), Aaron Smith and Ryland Wieding had 14 points each.
In their second Thursday game against Stockdale (54-40), Smith threw down a game-high 20 points.
Day two action took place on Friday, Dec. 6. The Badgers faced Cuero (38-37) in their first of two games that day. Smith had 15 points, and Jerrick Beaver had 10 points.
Against Ingleside (51-46), Beaver and Smith led with 18 and 13 points respectively.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, the final day of games, the Badgers took first place in the tournament with a win over San Diego.
The final score and the all-tournament teams were not available by press time.
With their victories, the Badgers now sit at 10-0 on the season. This week, the varsity Badgers travelled to Nordheim on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and they will compete in the San Diego Tournament this weekend, starting on Thursday, Dec. 12.