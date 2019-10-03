KARNES COUNTY – Last week, the Falls City Beavers were the lone victors among the county teams.
This week, Falls City and Runge will have their bye weeks before they begin District 15-2A Division II play.
In the meantime, Karnes City and Kenedy both look to rebound from their recent losses and stay above 0.500 overall for the season.
Karnes City Badgers (3-2) vs Jourdanton Indians (4-0)
Last year, Karnes City lost, 41-0
Rundown: Last week, the Indians had their bye week.
They have victories over Poteet (60-28), Dilley (56-7), La Pryor (35-6), and Natalia (58-18).
In the Summer 2019 edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, Jourdanton was projected as the favorites to win District 15-3A Division I.
Badgers coach Jim Wood said that containing the Indians’ explosive offense and keeping the ball out of their hands for as long as possible will be crucial for Karnes City.
Kenedy Lions (3-2) at Woodsboro Eagles (0-4)
Last year, Kenedy lost, 52-20
Rundown: The Eagles are coming off their bye week.
Their losses this season have come against Brackett (64-6), Riviera Kaufer (26-2), Freer (57-23), and Somerville (39-22).
Last season, Woodsboro went 12-1 overall, with their lone loss coming in the third round of the 2A Division II playoffs to Falls City (50-0).
Lions coach Shawn Alvarez said that, for their final non-district tune up, Kenedy’s defense has to be aware of Woodsboro’s skilled players and keep them contained, while ensuring their offense rebounds after scoring only once at Three Rivers.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.