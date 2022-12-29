Karnes City's Maria Cruz-Herrera was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association's cross country academic all-state second team released recently.
The Lady Badgers' Jayden Loya earned honorable mention on the volleyball academic all-state team.
Nominations for THSCA academic all-state teams are made by each student-athlete's head coach. The student-athlete must be in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior, and have an overall grade-point average of 92 or above.