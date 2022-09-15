Karnes City wins thrilling Battle of Highway 181

In the 103rd edition of the “Battle of Highway 181," both the Karnes City Badgers and the Kenedy Lions pushed themselves to the limit.
At the end of the defensive struggle, the Badgers emerged victorious with a 21-20 comeback victory to move to 2-1 on the season.
The Lions led for a majority of the game, including 13-0 at the halftime break. After a scoreless third quarter, the action picked up within the fourth and final frame.
The Badgers, who scored all 21 points in the fourth quarter, got on the scoreboard with 8:46 on the clock on Jeremiah Rivera's 1-yard run to cut the Lions’ lead to 13-7.
After Kenedy regained the lead at 20-7, Jason Foley scored on a 10-yard run to pull the Badgers within 20-14.
Rivera raced 59 yards for a touchdown with 1:55 remaining and Karnes City kicked the extra point to. are 21-20.
The Lions threatened late in the contest, but the Badgers held on as time expired and took the victory.
This week, Karnes City will travel to Marion to take on the 2-1 Bulldogs. As for Kenedy, the Lions will take a lengthy road trip to Caldwell County, as it faces the 0-3 Somerville Yeguas for the first time.
Kickoff for both games is set for Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.