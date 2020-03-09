KARNES COUNTY – The fresh scent of cut grass, dusted off bases, and the sound of aluminum bats herald the 2020 spring sports season in the county.
The Karnes City Badgers and the Kenedy Lions took the field against each other last Tuesday, Feb. 25. In the end, the Lions edged out their rivals, 10-2.
The Badgers took part in the Three Rivers tournament over the weekend. The Lions, meanwhile, faced Louise on Tuesday, March 3.
In softball, the Kenedy Leopards hosted their annual tournament at Three Rivers this time. The Leopards fell to Mathis (16-0), D’Hanis (13-4) and Kingsville King (15-0). They took part in the Ingleside tournament over the weekend.
The Karnes City Lady Badgers took part in the Navarro tournament on Feb. 21-22. They fell to Shiner (6-3) and San Antonio Providence (5-4), and defeated El Paso Riverside (11-1) and Cuero (7-6). They took part in the Beeville tournament over the weekend.
Before that, the Leopards and Lady Badgers faced one another in the season opener, with KC taking the 15-0 victory.
In Falls City, the Beavers and Beaverettes had their season openers last Monday, Feb. 24. The Beavers defeated Cotulla (8-5), but the Beaverettes fell to Nixon-Smiley (15-2).
