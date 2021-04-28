Opening day for Kenedy Little League took place on April 10 at the Larry Kiesling Youth Sports Complex.
Nine teams with over 120 kids ready to play ball crowded the field with smiles and waves to stands packed with family.
Ishmael Garcia, the league’s president, said he organizes the teams and helps coaches because he loves baseball and wants to share that love with children.
“I grew up playing baseball and I think it’s important for the kids to have something,” he said. “Our season was canceled last year so we’re eager to get out and have fun right now.”
Runge and Karnes City Little League also shared their opening day and hope to offer local kids an outlet as well.
