Karnes County XC runners earn medals at Poth meet

POTH – Karnes County high school and junior high cross country teams competed at the Poth Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Both Karnes City and Kenedy had runners earn honors at the event.
The Karnes City runners that received individual medals include: Kylee Rodriguez, Jose Nava, and Ryan Mathis. The junior high team’s individual medalists include: Aviana Kotara, Dagen Trevino, and Aidan Shmidt.
Kenedy varsity girls: Lupe Bucio (12th); Heaven Garza (25th).
KJH girls: Annabelle Briones (4th); Arlene Leal and (5th) Viri Bucio (10th).
KJH boys: Cleo Leal (10th).
The cross country teams will return to Poth next Monday, Oct. 14, to compete at the District 27-3A meet.