Karnes County XC runners earn medals at Poth meet

Kenedy cross country student-athletes gathered for a photo after competing at the Poth meet last week. Pictured front row from left to right are: Joslin Cruz; Lupe Bucio; Viri Bucio; Heaven Garza; and Arlene Leal.Back row: Anthony Diaz; Logan Hill; Ale Hernandez; Annabelle Briones; Matthew Peterson; Cleo Leal and Michael Martinez.