The last two Karnes County softball teams standing both fell in the bi-district round of the UIL 2A Region 2 and 4 playoffs held April 27-30.
Falls City
The Falls City High School varsity softball team were defeated in the bi-district round of the playoffs by the Shiner Comanches, 10-3.
The Beaverettes ended their 2022 season second in district.
Kenedy
The Kenedy Leopards were defeated in bi-district by Ganado Indians, 18-0 after the latter built an insurmountable lead early on in the game.
Kenedy ended the season seventh in district.
