Falls City's Mylee Soliz goes for the throw in the team's bi-district game on Friday, April 29. (Photo by Corinne Sekula)

The last two Karnes County softball teams standing both fell in the bi-district round of the UIL 2A Region 2 and 4 playoffs held April 27-30. 

Falls City

The Falls City High School varsity softball team were defeated in the bi-district round of the playoffs by the Shiner Comanches, 10-3. 

The Beaverettes ended their 2022 season second in district. 

Kenedy

The Kenedy Leopards were defeated in bi-district by Ganado Indians, 18-0 after the latter built an insurmountable lead early on in the game. 

Kenedy ended the season seventh in district. 

