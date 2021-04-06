The Karnes City High School boys and girls track teams competed in the KC Badger Relays held on March 20. The Karnes City varsity girls and boys finished second overall.
“A special thanks goes out to all who volunteered their time to help make the meet a huge success,” said KC coach Donnie Dziuk.
Varsity girls
• Discus: Jerrilyn Gonzales, fifth
• Long jump: Gabby Moya, second
• Triple jump: Jaiden Robinson, first
• High jump: Bella Solis, first; Jaiden Robinson, third
• Pole vault: Kaslyn Moczygemba, sixth
3200 M Run: Lauren Burson, 3rd
• 400 M relay: Mia Lozano, Reagan Johnson, Bella Solis, Gabby Moya, first
• 800 M run: Kylee Rodriguez, second; Lauren Burson, fourth
• 100 M dash: Mia Lozano, third
• 800 M relay: Mia Lozano, Annalynn Moczygemba, Jayden Loya, Bianca Reyes, third
• 400 M dash: Gabby Moya, fourth
• 300 M hurdles: Reagan Johnson, first
• 200 M dash: Bella Solis, third; Jayden Loya, fourth
• 1600 M run: Kylee Rodriguez, second
• 1600 M relay: Gabby Moya, Bella Solis, Kylee Rodriguez, Reagan Johnson, first
Varsity boys
• Long jump: Aaron Smith, fourth; Warrick Thompson, fifth
• Triple jump: Aaron Smith, first
• High jump: Jerrick Beaver, second; Sean Leal, fourth
• Pole vault: Marshall Homeyer, third
• 3200 M run: Nicholas Perales, fifth
• 400 M relay: Aaron Smith, Warrick Thompson, Sean Leal, Jerrick Beaver, first
• 800 M run: Ryan Mathis, fourth
• 100 M dash: Jason Foley, fourth
• 800 M relay: Sean Leal, Warrick Thompson, Jerrick Beaver, Aaron Smith, first
• 400 M dash: Ryan Mathis, sixth
• 300 M hurdles: Jerrick Beaver, second
• 200 M dash: Aaron Smith, first
• 1600 M run: Marcos Segura, fourth
• 1600 M relay: Brandon Edgar, Ryan Mathis, Marcos Segura, Sean Leal, sixth.
Submitted by Karnes City ISD.