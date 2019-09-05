KARNES CITY – It was about a new teammate this year, but a four-year relationship.
Six members of the Karnes City Badger varsity football team recognized a teammate’s need and decided to do something about it. No coaches involved, no administrators or teachers or parents. It was all their doing.
“We’ve known him for four years or so,” said senior Luke Doreck.
“But, this is the first year he has been able to play football.”
The five other teammates, all Badger linemen, include Ryland Wieding, Sebastian Segura, Max Koliba, Joseph Valdez and Jace Gonzales. Weiding is a junior for Karnes City and Valdez is a sophomore. All the rest of the linemen are members of the senior class.
As practices began and then classes started, the group of linemen noticed that their teammate’s shoes were in ill-repair.
The Badger big men got together and decided they wanted to help out.
“We wanted to take care of our own. Brothers helping a brother,” said Doreck and Weiding almost simultaneous.
The decision led the group to Hibbett Sports Friday, Aug. 23 in Kenedy. The six teammates had pooled their own money and set out to purchase a good pair of tennis shoes for their Badger brother to wear.
The selection was made and the group brought the shoes along with a good pack of athletic socks to the register.
Store manager Donna Gomez helped check out the team members and heard their discussion along with a gentleman waiting his turn to checkout behind the boys.
“He’s one of my regulars. He works in the area and is in town quite often from the Valley,” said Gomez.
The customer had heard what the boys were doing and wanted to help out,
“I’ll buy the young man another pair,” he told the teammates and the store’s manager.
The Badger brothers did not get his name, but did issue several “thank you’s” to the kind gentleman.
“It was quite a coincidence as Hibbett Sports had just finished a ‘Back to School’ fund raiser of their own,” said Gomez.
“We have a corporate mission to be involved with our local teams. The fund raiser allowed us to donate about $600 to the five local schools in our area.”
The four Karnes County schools are included and Hibbett Sports also includes the Pettus Eagles within their business area of interest.
The good will outing by the Badger linemen brought back two pairs of tennis shoes for their teammate and some socks to boot with the help of the kind patron.
“We felt it was a good way to help bond together as a team, as linemen, and help out, as brothers take care of brothers,” said Doreck.
The group gathered more than $100 for the pair shoes and were happy to share with their teammate, brother and friend.