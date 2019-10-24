MARION – Despite coming off their Bye week a bit more rested, the Karnes City Badgers found themselves in quite the shootout last week against the Marion Bulldogs.
The Badgers’ offense put up just under 400 total yards, but Marion won the duel by the score of 51-27.
Karnes City head coach Jim Wood said, “I’m proud of our kids, they kept competing all game. The score was not what we wanted, but both offenses played lights out.”
The Bulldogs led 37-13 at halftime, and both teams added 14 points in the second half.
Offensively, Brayden Bowen led the Badgers with 254 passing yards on 13 completions and one passing touchdown. That touchdown was thrown to Aaron Smith late in the fourth quarter.
Prior to that, Bowen had a rushing touchdown, and Jaden Jaramillo had two rushing touchdowns. Smith had 126 receiving yards, Jaramillo had 76 rushing yards, and Darnell Spruill had 69 rushing yards. The Badgers gained 382 total offensive yards in the game.
On defense, Spruill and Warrick Thompson led the charge with nine total tackles each. Kolby Culpepper had eight tackles, Spruill had a tackle for loss, and Thompson had an interception.
This week, the Badgers will have their Homecoming game as the Cotulla Cowboys come into town.
The Cowboys beat previously unbeaten Jourdanton last week, 20-14.
Wood said, “Cotulla is a great football team, they’ve improved a lot since last season. They pulled off an upset against Jourdanton, so we have to focus on stopping their offense. It’s going to be an exciting Homecoming.”
Kickoff from Poss Johnson Field is set for Friday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m.
