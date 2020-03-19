KARNES CITY – The Karnes City Badgers and Lady Badgers have started the month off well in a major way.
On Tuesday, March 3, the Badger baseball team defeated Skidmore-Tynan (9-1), before taking part in the Kenedy Tournament held in Runge.
On March 6-7, the Badgers fell to Dilley (8-5) but went on to defeat Benavides (16-0), San Antonio St. Anthony (3-2), and win a tiebreaker for third place against Kenedy (8-8). According to KC baseball coach Mariano Gonzales III, this was due to the number of runners that rounded the bases, per tournament rules.
Gonzales praised the team’s efforts in the tournament. Of note was Badgers pitcher Ryland Weiding, who overcame a slow, seven-run start against the Lions to pitch three more shutout innings, with six strikeouts. Weiding was also 2-of-3 at bat, alongside Kayden Butler.
On the softball side of things, the Lady Badgers competed in the Seguin Tournament on March 5-7. In a 32-team pool spanning all conferences, Karnes City took eighth place overall and a 5-1 tournament record.
Karnes City’s wins came against San Antonio Highlands (9-0), Alamo Heights (5-4), Edcouch-Elsa (12-1), San Diego (3-2), and Harlingen (3-2). The lone loss was in extra innings against Pearsall (11-10).
According to KC coach Anna Martin, the Lady Badgers were led on offense by Reagan Johnson. Johnson hit .529 with a home run, scored 12 runs and had 16 stolen bases. Tessa Ramirez batted .438 with a home run. Ramirez also led the defense with 50 strikeouts and a 2.357 ERA.
Mia Lozano also had a home run and 6 RBIs. Molly Miller ended the tournament with a game winning single against 6A Harlingen on Saturday in extra innings.
The Lady Badgers stood at 15-3 at the season following the tournament. This Tuesday, March 17, they closed non-district play at home against Three Rivers. They will begin 27-3A play at home against Poth this Friday, March 20. Both games have a first pitch time of 6 p.m.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.