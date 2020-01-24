KARNES COUNTY – The last two weeks have seen some of Karnes County’s basketball teams turn up the heat on the court in district play.
On Friday, Jan. 10, the Karnes City Lady Badgers opened 27-3A play with a 57-24 win over Nixon-Smiley.
According to Karnes City head coach Burke Braun, Jaiden Robinson led the way with 12 points, Brittany Kelley had 11 points, and Bianca Reyes had eight points.
Braun said, “I was very pleased with all aspects of the game. We had everyone score on our team for the first time this year. Our team has made improvements to do a lot of what we are trying to achieve.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 15, Falls City’s varsity girls and boys teams defeated Pettus, by the respective scores of 66-17 and 62-35.
Last Friday, Jan. 18, the Beavers and Beaverettes hosted Kenedy in 30-2A play. The Beaverettes routed the Leopards, 58-12, and the Lions defeated the Beavers in a close duel, 50-47.
Prior to the Kenedy-Falls City game, the Falls City cheerleaders were honored for their third place finish in the UIL 2A State Spirit Championships in Fort Worth.
This week, the Lady Badgers will face Yoakum at home on Jan. 21, and will travel to Poth on Jan. 24.
Falls City’s teams will be on the road at McMullen County and Refugio on those same dates, and Kenedy’s squads will be at Refugio and Woodsboro as well.