KARNES COUNTY – The 2020 powerlifting season may be young, but two of the county’s programs have already seen some success.
For Karnes City, the Badgers powerlifting team competed in the Skidmore-Tynan and Randolph meets recently. At S-T, Jeremiah Rivera took the gold in his weight class.
Other winners in their divisions include Solomon Barnoski (third), Ethen Lopez (third), Mason Moore (second), Dylon Gatica (fourth), Derek Lopez (third) and Sincere Alaniz (second).
The Badgers and Lady Badgers finished in fourth and first respectively in the team standings at the Randolph Meet.
As for Kenedy, the Lions and Leopards competed in the Smithville Meet on Jan. 18.
For the Lions, Jose Miranda took second in his class, Joseph Valdez was second, Alex Sanchez was third, and Reagan Villarreal took the gold in his division. For the Leopards, Pearl Sota took second, Dezi Santana took third, and Alejandra Hernandez finished fourth.