Several of the Karnes City Lady Badgers volleyball team were named to the 3A Division 27 All-District selections for the 2021 season.
Senior Gabriella Moya (2) was named to 2nd Team All-District and Academic All-State. For the season, she tallied 12 kills, 21 assists, 350 digs and 24 aces.
Senior Isabella Solis (8) received Honorable Mention. For the season, she racked up 122 kills, 9 assists, 68 blocks, 79 digs and 55 aces.
Sophomore Samantha Garcia (13), with her 163 kills, 16 assists, 33 blocks, 329 digs and 62 aces, also earned Honorable Mention. She was also named to Academic All-State.
Freshman Allie Wieding (3), who also received Honorable Mention, tallied 69 kills, 13 assists, 45 blocks and 17 digs for the season. Wieding was also named to Academic All-State.
Also named to Academic All-State for the 2021 season were MacKenzie Clark, Jerrilyn Gonzales, Mia Lopez,Kinzie Rice and Isabella Solis.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•