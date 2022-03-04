Karnes City High School track participated in the Marion Bulldog relays, which were held on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Varsity Girls
Gabby Moya placed first in long jump, Bella Solis placed first in high jump.
In the 800-meter run, Jocelyn Urritia placed third and Abigale Ingle placed fourth.
Junior Varsity Girls
Brooke Rodriguez placed fifth in discus and sixth in shot put.
In the 800-meter run, Madisson Williams placed second and Kaylie Webb placed fourth.
Varsity Boys
Marshall Homeyer placed first in pole vault and Solomon Barnoski placed sixth in discus.
In the 800-meter run, Randy Garza placed fifth.
Junior Varsity Boys
In the 800-meter run, Wyatt Leatherberry placed second.
The Karnes City track teams have their next meet on Friday, Feb. 25, in Three Rivers.
