The Karnes City High School girls track team took first place and the boys finished third in the Arlen Zamzow Relays held Feb. 26 in Three Rivers
Varsity girls
• Discus: Jerrilyn Gonzales, third
• Long jump: Gabby Moya, first; Jayden Loya, fifth
• Triple jump: Jaiden Robinson, first
• High jump: Jaiden Robinson, first; Bella Solis, third
• 3200 meter run: Lauren Burson, fourth
• 400 meter relay: Mia Lozano, Reagan Johnson, Bella Solis and Gabby Moya, second
• 800 meter run: Kylee Rodriguez, second
• 100 meter dash: Mia Lozano, fourth
• 800 meter relay: Annalynn Moczygemba, Jaden Serenil, Jayden Loya and Bianca Reyes, third
• 400 meter dash: Gabby Moya, second; Jaden Serenil, sixth
• 300 meter Hurdles: Reagan Johnson, first
• 200 meter dash: Bella Solis, second; Jayden Loya, fourth
• 1600 meter run: Kylee Rodriguez, second
1600 meter relay: Gabby Moya, Bella Solis, Kylee Rodriguez and Reagan Johnson, first
Varsity boys
• Pole vault: Marshall Homeyer, third
• Long jump: Warrick Thompson, second; Aaron Smith, third
• High jump: Sean Leal, fourth; Warrick Thompson, sixth
• 400 meter relay: Javier Aleman, Jason Foley, Sean Leal and Jaden Jaramillo, second
• 800 meter run: Ryan Mathis, third
• 100 meter Dash: Javier Aleman, fourth
• 800 meter relay: Jason Foley, Warrick Thompson, Sean Leal and Aaron Smith, first
• 200 meter dash: Aaron Smith, second; Warrick Thompson, third
• 1600 meter run: Nicholas Perales, sixth
• 1600 meter relay: Sean Leal, Ryan Mathis, Aaron Smith and Warrick Thompson, fourth
The next meet for the Lady Badgers and Badgers was slated for March 4 in Poth.
