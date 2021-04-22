The Karnes City High School track teams competed in the District 27-3A track and tield meet in Jourdanton March 30-31.
KC’s varsity girls finished second overall in the meet. Karnes City sent 10 girls in 13 events and seven boys in six events to the area track and field meet in Poth on April 14. The top four finishers in each varsity event advance to area competition.
Varsity girls
• Long jump: Gabby Moya, fourth; Jayden Loya, fifth
• Triple jump: Jaiden Robinson, district champion
• High jump: Bella Solis, second: Jaiden Robinson, third
• 3,200-meter run: Lauren Burson, fourth
• 400 relay: Mia Lozano, Reagan Johnson, Bella Solis, Gabby Moya, district champions
• 800: Kylee Rodriguez, third: Lauren Burson, fourth
• 100 hurdles: Jaiden Robinson, fourth
• 800 relay: Mia Lozano, Jayden Loya, Annalynn Moczygemba, Bianca Reyes, third
• 400: Gabby Moya, fourth
• 300 hurdles: Reagan Johnson, district champion: Jaiden Robinson, sixth
• 200: Bella Solis, second; Jayden Loya, sixth
• 1,600: Kylee Rodriguez, district champion; Lauren Burson, sixth
• 1,600 relay: Gabby Moya, Bella Solis, Kylee Rodriguez, Reagan Johnson, second
Varsity boys
• Shot put: Ryland Wieding, district champion
• Discus: Ryland Wieding, fifth
• Pole vault: Marshall Homeyer, second
• High jump: Jerrick Beaver, third
• 400 relay: Jaden Jaramillo, Warrick Thompson, Sean Leal, Jerrick Beaver, district champions
• 800 relay: Jason Foley, Warrick Thompson, Sean Leal, Jerrick Beaver, district champions
• 300 hurdles: Jerrick Beaver, second
• 1,600 relay: Marshall Homeyer, Brandon Edgar, Marcos Segura, Nicholas Perales, sixth
JV girls
• Discus: Brooke Rodriguez, fifth
• 800: Kaylie Webb, second: Avi Kotara, fourth
• 400: Kaylie Webb, third
• 200: Kaylie Webb, sixth
• 1,600: Avi Kotara, second; Lauren Nava, sixth
JV boys
• Shot put: Zeke Guzman, second
• Discus: Zeke Guzman, fourth; DJ Nunez, fifth
• 200: Kyree Spencer, second
