KARNES CITY – Last week, the Karnes City Badgers 7th and 8th grade football teams faced the Marion Bulldogs in district action.
According to Badgers coach Mariano Gonzales, both teams emerged victorious in their outings. The 7th grade Badgers bested the Bulldogs, 36-6, and the 8th grade Badgers won a close duel, 32-28.
For the KC 7th graders, JJ Beaver scored first on a 50-yard run and subsequent conversion. Andrew Crow followed with a 40-yard touchdown catch on a pass by Aiden Schmidt. Schmidt closed the first half with a touchdown run on a QB sneak play to put Karnes City up 24-0.
Crow scored his second touchdown of the game after that, on a 55-yard run, and Syrian Alaniz capped it off with a touchdown from five yards out. Gonzales said the defense was dominant, and commended them on their efforts. The 7th grade Badgers sit at 3-1 overall, 3-0 in district.
On the 8th grade side, Karnes City drew first blood as Jason Foley scored on 65-yard touchdown on an end-around play, and ran in the conversion to put KC up 8-0. However, Marion tied the game at 8-8 on their ensuing possession.
Jason Foley put the Badgers back in front on their next possession, with Charlie Foley running the conversion. The Bulldogs made it 16-14 at halftime, with Karnes City taking a two point lead into the locker room.
The Bulldogs regained the lead afterward at 20-16, followed by a KC counterattack to grab it back at 24-20. Afterward, Marion retook the lead to put them in front at 28-24. With 5:45 to go in the game, the Badgers took possession at their own 37-yard line.
The drive took the entirety of that time left, as the Badgers faced a 4th and Goal situation with one second left to play. Charlie Foley punched in the game winning score on a left-side sweep, with Travis Currie running in the conversion to give KC the win.
This week the junior high Badgers will face Cotulla, on Thursday, Oct. 24.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.