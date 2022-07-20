The Kenedy High School and Kenedy Middle School cheerleaders for 2022-23 attended a home camp, hosted by the National Cheerleaders Association, June 24-26, at the Dumont Gym.
Each day the girls learned cheers, chants and dance routines taught by their instructors.
The KHS squad earned three superior blue ribbons for their band chant, cheer and chant.
They also received a Stunt S.A.F.E. Award, as well as, a National Championship Bid & NFHS Squad Credentialing.
The KMS squad earned one superior blue ribbon and two excellent red ribbons for their band chant, cheer and chant.
Both squads received a Technical Excellence certificate for displaying superior skills in cheers and chants.
Spirit sticks were also awarded to both groups of cheerleaders.
High school cheerleaders Gabby Schultz-Aleman, Marlette Sandoval, Heaven Garza and Jordynn Velasquez were named to the NCA All-American Team.
In addition, Garza was chosen as an NCA staff nominee. This distinction makes her eligible to try out to become an NCA instructor in the spring.
Information submitted by Raquel Cuellar, KHS teacher