The Kenedy track teams took part in the District 31-2A meet on March 30 at Coach Aaron Houston Stadium in Woodsboro.
According to Kenedy athletic director Shawn Alvarez, eight varsity athletes will advance to the area meet.
They are: Orlanys Rodriguez (discus), Juliana Briones (discus), Lupe Bucio-Morales (1,600-meter run/3,200), Viri Bucio-Morales (1,600), Heaven Garza (400), Gabby Farias (300 hurdles), Sierra White (100/200), and J’ren Salias (200/400).
Rodriguez took the bronze with a discus throw of 77 feet, 5 1/2 inches, and Briones finished sixth with a 69-0 throw.
Lupe Bucio-Morales took the gold in both of her runs (6 minutes, 0.97 seconds in the 1,600, 13:35.52 in the 3,200), and Viri Bucio-Morales earned the bronze in her 1,600 (6:26.44).
Garza took home the silver in her 400 with a time of 1:08.34, and Salais’ time in his sixth-place 400 was 52:31. Salais also finished sixth in the 200 at 22.80.
White took the bronze in the 100 (13.22) and sixth in the 200 (27.94), and Farias’ 300 hurdles time of 55.63 earned her a bronze medal.
The junior varsity boys and girls teams took second and third place overall in the team standings.