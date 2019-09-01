KENEDY – The Kenedy Cross Country meet was a great success as every coach and spectator related those feelings to Kenedy administrator Gunner Cantu.
The meet was held Saturday, Aug. 24.
“We had over 200 runners and every coach and spectator told me the course was awesome and very spectator friendly. Thank you to all the volunteers that made it go so great. Our coaching staff, our maintenance team, and our athletic booster club was amazing,” said Cantu.
The boys and girls varsity teams of Skidmore-Tynan won their divisions. Karnes City won the JV girls division and McMullen County won the JV boys division. The junior high teams from Poth won both the boys and girls divisions.
The Kenedy Lions, Leopards, and Cubs fared well. Anthony Diaz won a medal in the boys varsity division placing 13th. Mason Diaz got 24th, Damon Rosales 30th, and Adrian Flores 41st.
Lupe Bucio won a medal in the girls varsity division placing 10th overall. Alejandra Hernandez placed 31st and Hailey Havron 42nd. Jadelynn Olmedo won a medal in the JV girls division placing 5th.
In the junior high, division all three girls won a medal including Viri Bucio placing 8th, Arlene Leal 10th, and Annabelle Briones 11th. Matthew Peterson won a medal on the boys side placing 12th, while Cleo Leal also won a medal placing 15th. Logan Hill improved his time and got 30th, while Michael Martinez got 34th.
It was the first meet of the season. Next week the Lion teams will travel to the Karnes City Park, for the Saturday, Aug. 31, meet.