The Kenedy Lions may not have reached all their goals after a 6-3 setback in an April 13 loss to the district leading Refugio Bobcats, but they are looking to build on a successful season with a baseball playoff run as the regular season winds to a close.
The Lions have been dominant in the majority of their games this season, and as of April 15 are 15-14-1 overall and 7-2 in district competition. Those two losses are to rival Refugio — including the hard-fought April 13 game and an earlier 8-6 thriller on March 16.
In the rematch with Refugio, the Bobcats took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before the Lions erupted for three runs to take a 3-2 lead in the third inning. Refugio answered with four runs in the fourth inning to close out scoring.
Kenedy had five players with one hit each in the contest, including freshman LJ Barrientez, who also scored a run, sophomore Bryan Leal, with a run and an RBI, junior Kameron Miller, junior J. Barrientez, who also scored a run and junior Nando Vargas, with a double and two runs batted in.
Led by Bryan Martin and Robert Bell, the Lions have improved on an abbreviated record of 4-2 in 2020, a season that was cut short by COVID-19. That 2020 team defeated Class 3A contenders Karnes City and George West before the pandemic prematurely ended a promising start.
The 2021 team has made the most of its opportunities. After a season opening loss to Falls City, the Lions won three straight before falling to Class 3A Taft.
Among the highlights of the season is a 7-0 win on March 6 against cross county rival Karnes City. The Lions have also defeated cross county foe Runge in a pair of contests, 5-3 on Feb. 25 and 7-0 on March 29.
The Lions district resume includes:
• An 8-5 win over Woodsboro on March 9.
• A 15-0 win over Pettus on March 13.
• A 13-0 win over Bloomington on March 19.
• A 13-5 win over Three Rivers on March 23.
• An 11-1 win over Three Rivers on April 1.
• A 21-3 win over Port Aransas on April 6.
• A 24-0 win over Pettus on April 9.
The Lions played Woodsboro on April 16 and Bloomington on April 20, and will close out the regular season with a pair of home games — on Friday against Sabinal and on April 30 against Port Aransas.
District 31-2A standings
(As of April 15, according to txhighschoolbaseball.com)
• Refugio 10-1
• Kenedy 8-2
• Woodsboro 6-3
• Port Aransas 5-3
• Three Rivers 5-6
• Pettus 1-9
• Nordheim 0-1
• Runge 0-2
• Bloomington 0-8
