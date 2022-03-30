Several Kenedy High School students and athletes were recently named as 2021-22 Boys 31AA All-District selections.
6th Man
Senior Kameron Miller was selected as 6th Man.
1st Team All-District
Seniors Jaydin Chapa, Logan Salais and Damon Rosales were all named to 1st Team All-District.
2nd Team All-District
Senior Jalien Flagg and junior Josh Cruz were both named to 2nd Team All-District for 31AA All-District.
Honorable Mentions
Junior Chase Torres was named as an Honorable Mention selection.
