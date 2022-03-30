Several Kenedy High School students and athletes were recently named as 2021-22 Boys 31AA All-District selections. 

6th Man

Senior Kameron Miller was selected as 6th Man.  

1st Team All-District

Seniors Jaydin Chapa, Logan Salais and Damon Rosales were all named to 1st Team All-District.

2nd Team All-District

Senior Jalien Flagg and junior Josh Cruz were both named to 2nd Team All-District for 31AA All-District. 

Honorable Mentions

Junior Chase Torres was named as an Honorable Mention selection. 

•jwillden@mysoutex.com•

 

Recommended for you