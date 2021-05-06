At the 31-32-2A Area Meet, the Kenedy varsity track teams had six of their athletes advance to the Region IV-2A Meet.
J’ren Salas represents the Lions in both the 200 meter dash and the 400 meter run. His respective times were 23.46 and 51.98, which placed him in fourth and third each.
The Leopards will send five to the Regional Meet. Lupe Bucio-Morales qualified in the 1600 meter run with a fourth-place time of 6:06.57, and the 3200 meter run earned her the bronze, at 13:18.62.
Orlanys Rodriguez-Gely advances in discus with a bronze medal throw of 85 ft, 5 ½ in. Sierra White took the bronze in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.04, and finished fourth in the 200 meter dash, at 27.44. Heaven Garza took the bronze in the 400 meter run with a time of 1:06.71, and Gabby Farias earned the bronze with a 53.04 finish.
The Region IV-2A Meet took place at Javelina Stadium in Kingsvillle, on Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24.