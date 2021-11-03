I
n their first home game in four weeks, the Kenedy Lions let loose a triumphant roar, as they shut out the Bloomington Bobcats, 66-0.
This is the Lions’ third shutout win of the season, as they move to 2-0 in 15-2A Division I.
The last time Kenedy scored over 60 points in a game was in 2019, in a 61-8 road win over Woodsboro.
Kenedy led 22-0 after the first quarter, and 43-0 at halftime.
Further stats were not available by press time.
This week, the Lions will have their toughest challenge of the season so far, as they travel to Refugio to face the No. 1 ranked Bobcats.
Last week, Refugio shut out Three Rivers 55-0, and remains undefeated in 2021.
Kickoff from Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium is set for Friday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m.