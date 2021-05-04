Kenedy standout earns TLU football scholarship

J’ren Salais wants to be a teacher to help children succeed.
On April 20 he signed his letter of intent to play football at Texas Lutheran University and accepted a $52,000 scholarship.
“The kids are always looking up to me and it makes me want to do my best,” said Salais. “I want them to know that nothing is impossible. This could be them.”
Salais said his drive to work and be better never stopped. Even after his team was 0-20.
“We finally got good coaches my junior year and I knew they were expecting a lot out of me,” he said. “But all that hard work was worth it when I went to visit the TLU campus. Right away it felt like home and they treated me like I was one of their own.”
Salais helped turn Kenedy’s football program around his junior year, leading his team to playoffs.
As a senior he rushed for 1,151 yards, and they made it to district after their first playoff win in years.
Salais also chose to attend TLU so that he could continue participating in track as well and to stay closer to home.
“I’m so happy for him and I’m glad that he’s not going to be too far away from home,” said his mother Evelyn. “He’s always been so energetic and outgoing and helpful. We’re going to miss him at home.”
Salais plans to study education and become a high school teacher.
“He’s so helpful and such a good kid,” said Evelyn. “He loves kids and he’s a great role model. He’s a social butterfly and I know he will flourish at TLU. He felt more welcomed there and I trust that he will have the best opportunities there.”
