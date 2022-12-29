Kenedy's Lupe Bucio-Morales was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association's cross country and volleyball academic all-state first teams released recently.
The Leopards' Heaven Garza and Madison Rau earned honorable mention on the volleyball academic all-state team.
Nominations for THSCA academic all-state teams are made by each student-athlete’s head coach. The student-athlete must be in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior, and have an overall grade-point average of 92 or above.