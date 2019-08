The Karnes City JV volleyball team placed second in their own tournament. Team members include, from right, top row, Abbie Wolff, Davilyn Rodriguez, Michaela Kunchik, Jaden Serenil, Lilly Debraska, Anaheim Brosig, Madison Beaver, bottom row: Shelby Sczepanik, Jerilyn Gonzales, and Gabby Moya.