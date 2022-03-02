The Karnes City Lady Badgers prepared for the area playoff round after defeating Columbus, 45-41, to become bi-district champions.
The bi-district game was held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, which became a battle of wits between the Lady Badgers and the Cardinals.
In the first, Karnes City fell behind by two points, as Columbus scored 10 against the Lady Badgers’ eight. In the second quarter, Karnes City rallied back, scoring 16 points against the Cardinals’ seven. The Lady Badgers ended the first half leading by seven points.
In the third, Karnes City continued picking up momentum, outscoring Columbus by another two points. In the fourth, however, the Cardinals’ tried their own rally attempt, scoring 16 points against the Lady Badgers’ nine. The attempt was shortlived, as the clock ran out, leaving Karnes City the victors.
The Lady Badgers were 30-8 heading into their area playoff game against Blanco on Friday, Feb. 18.
