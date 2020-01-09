KARNES CITY – To close out the 2019 portion of their schedule, the Karnes City Lady Badgers continued their winning ways.
Earlier in December, KC defeated Navarro (50-47), Cuero (48-42), and Pearsall (54-34), but fell to Jourdanton (48-28).
Following the Jourdanton loss, Lady Badgers head coach Burke Braun said, “We just didn’t come ready to play. Hopefully, we will recover and learn from this experience.”
The Lady Badgers recovered during the Beeville Tournament on the final weekend of 2019.
In the tournament opener, Karnes City took down San Diego (29-21). Jaiden Robinson and Maddie Franke led the way with eight and seven points each.
Game two of the Beeville tournament saw the Lady Badgers take an upset win over the Pleasanton Eagles (42-36).
Mia Lozano led that effort with 15 points, and Franke had 12 points. The win landed Karnes City in the Gold Bracket.
In Bracket Play, the Lady Badgers fell to Beeville (45-28), before rebounding for third place with a win over George West (41-31).
KC assistant coach Troy Lover said, “(Beeville) had a Division I committed player (to San Diego State) we just couldn’t stop.”
In the win over George West, Robinson led with 12 points. Both Robinson and Lozano were named to the all-tournament team.
To open the 2020 part of the season, the Lady Badgers had a pair of road games. These were at Lytle on Jan. 3, and at Natalia on Jan. 7.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.