Lady Badgers lift to fourth place, Badgers finish ninth at Kyle Lehman

On Jan. 11, the Karnes City powerlifting team kicked off the season at the Kyle Lehman Invitational.
The Lady Badgers finished fourth while the Badgers finished ninth.
Competing for the Lady Badgers were: Madison Gwodz, 6th place; Arianna Gutierrez, 13th; Kiara Johnson, 9th; Brittany Kelley, 1st; Brooke Gisler, 1st; Alexis Serenil, 11th; Olivia Monsevais, 1st and Savannah Urrutia, 7th.
Competing for the Badgers were: Javier Aleman, 3rd place; Sincere Alaniz, 8th; Micheal Kroll, 5th; Marshall Homeyer, 14th; Jeremiah Rivera, 10th; L.J. Kroll, 16th; Steven Nava, 7th; Mason Moore, 13th place and Jace Gonzales, 1st.