The Karnes City Lady Badgers earned their spot in the playoffs after winning their final district game of the 2021-22 season, in a bout against Jourdanton, 54-40. The team finished the season in a tie for third place with Cotulla.
The Lady Badgers kicked off the game by scoring 17 points over the Squaws’ seven, followed by another 14 over Jourdanton’s six in the second.
Kicking off the second half with an 18-point lead, Karnes City fell to a late game attempt at redemption by the Squaws, 19-10. In the fourth, however, the Lady Badgers rallied back scoring 13 points against Jourdanton’s eight.
Karnes City ended the season 29-7 overal and 11-5 in district and were scheduled to battle Cotulla in a tie-breaker game to determine third and fourth place on Friday, February 11, in Jourdanton.
The team’s bi-district round was soon to follow.
