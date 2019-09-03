FLORESVILLE – The Karnes City Lady Badgers went 2-4 in the Floresville Jaguar Tournament on Aug. 16-17. Both days saw three matches each.
The action Friday, Aug. 16, had the Lady Badgers lose to Alamo Heights (10-25, 15-25) and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (15-25, 12-25) but the Lady Badgers defeated San Antonio John Jay (26-24, 25-20).
In the win over the John Jay Mustangs, Jaiden Robinson had a block, 10 digs and seven kills and assists. Reagan Johnson had two aces, six kills, and a team high 14 digs, Devyn Johnson had 11 digs, and Brittany Kelley had 12 assists and nine digs.
On Saturday, the Lady Badgers defeated San Antonio YWLA (27-25, 25-20), and fell to San Antonio Sam Houston (14-25, 16-25) and Uvalde (25-16, 22-25, 16-25).
During the win over the Sam Houston Hurricanes, Robinson had 18 digs to go with six kills, eight assists, an ace and a block. Kelley had 10 assists, plus five digs and two kills.
Despite the loss to the Uvalde Lobos, Robinson had six assists, plus 10 kills and digs each. Reagan Johnson also had 10 digs, with six kills and two assists, Kelley had 12 assists and 10 digs, and Molly Miller had an assist and 15 digs.
This week, the Lady Badgers faced Three Rivers on the road Tuesday, Aug. 27. To end the week, they will host Eagle Pass Friday, Aug. 30.
