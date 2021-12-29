The Lady Badgers notched another win for the season, in an extremely competitive game against Cotulla on Tuesday, Dec. 14, winning 57-52.
Karnes City started off its home game against the Cowgirls by scoring 20 points right out of the gate against Cotulla’s 6.
In the second, the Lady Badgers scored another 14 points against the Cowgirls’ 8, bringing up their lead to 20 points.
In the third, Cotulla’s offense found its footing and an attempted a comeback, scoring 19 points over Karnes City’s 10, and continued the onslaught with another 19 points scored in the fourth, against KC’s 13.
The comeback attempt ultimately proved unsuccessful, adding another win to the Lady Badgers’ 21-2 overall record. The team now sits 3-1 in district.
Karnes City was next scheduled to go up against Poth in an away district game on Friday, Dec. 17.
The Lady Badgers will next face Dilley in a home district game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 12:15 p.m.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•