The Karnes City Lady Badgers hit the floor running in their first tournament of the 2021-22 basketball season.
At the Mathis tournament, the Lady Badgers went a perfect 5-0 to take first place.
KC took down Industrial, 52-32, in their first game. According to stats provided by KC head coach Kyle Armstrong, Mia Lozano led all scorers with 24 points.
Jaiden Robinson and Jashania Foley had 20 and six points each.
In game two, the Lady Badgers ran past Woodsboro, 60-12. Robinson, Lozano, and Foley scored 21, 16, and nine points each respectively.
The Lady Badgers took down Ingleside in their third game, 45-23. Robinson and Lozano had 21 and 17 points apiece.
Game four saw KC defeat Banquete, 49-32. Robinson once more led the Lady Badgers with 14 points. Lozano and Foley had 12 and 11 points respectively, and Jerrilyn Gonzales threw in nine points.
The Lady Badgers took on the hosts, the Mathis Lady Pirates, in the championship game. Karnes City took the title, 51-32, with three players, Robinson, Lozano, and Jaycee Polasek, scoring 13 points each.
Lozano and Robinson were named to the all-tournament team for their efforts.
Afterward, the Lady Badgers took part in the Floresville tournament.