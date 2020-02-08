The varsity Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs basketball team hosted the district rival Kenedy Leopards on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The Lady Bulldogs triumphed 51-17.
Larysa Fuentes posted a team-high 18 points and six steals , along with two rebounds and an assist.
Brooklyn Lamprecht added 13 points, a team-leading nine rebounds, five steals, a team-high four blocks and an assist.
Jozlyn Garcia recorded eight points, four steals and three rebounds. Madison Lindsey came away with four points, three steals and two boards.
Noelia Camacho, Mayah Brogdon and Rocio Anguiano added two points apiece.
“Great job ladies,” coach Terrence Fryer said.
The team will travel to Woodsboro for a district matchup against the Lady Eagles on Friday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m.