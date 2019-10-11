KARNES COUNTY – Two of the county’s volleyball teams have seen a rough slate of district matches as of late.
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Karnes City Lady Badgers hosted Yoakum and won in three sets. (25-23, 25-22, 25-16). Brittany Kelley had 19 assists, 11 digs, and two aces and digs each.
Jaiden Robinson contributed an ace, nine assists, two blocks, and 13 kills and digs, and Reagan Johnson had 11digs, seven kills, an ace and a block.
The Lady Badgers fell to Stockdale on Friday, Sept. 27 in three sets (19-25, 22-25, 14-25). Madeleine Franke had four kills, and three assists, digs, and blocks each.
Kelley had 14 assists and digs, to go with four kills and a block, and Robinson had 12 digs, seven assists, five kills, and an ace.
Karnes City is 5-19 overall and 1-1 district.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Kenedy Leopards hosted Nordheim, but the Leopards lost in four sets (18-25, 18-25, 25-23, 22-25).
Against Nordheim, Ana Segovia led Kenedy in digs with 12, Camryn Garza had 16 assists, seven digs, three kills and two tips, and Vanessa Garcia had a team high eight kills to go with seven digs, and an ace, tip, and block each.
Last Friday, Oct. 4, the Leopards fell at Woodsboro in four sets (25-17, 12-25, 19-25, 21-25.) Garza had 12 assists, eight digs, four tips, and three kills.
Garcia had eight digs as well, plus six kills and two aces and tips each.
Ashlynn Serrano had four kills, a tip, and two aces and digs, and Isabell Fuentes has four blocks, an assist, and two kills.
The Leopards sit in fourth place in District 28-2A with a 1-3 district record. The second round of district games starts this week for the Leopards.
Kenedy travels to Nordheim for a rematch on Tuesday, Oct. 8, followed by a Friday. Oct 12 home game against Austwell-Tivoli. Both varsity-only games tip off at 5 p.m.
As for Karnes City, the Lady Badgers have two crucial road games this week.
They will be at Nixon-Smiley on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 4:30 p.m., and at Yoakum on Friday, Oct. 11, at 5 p.m.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.