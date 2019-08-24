Leopards keep up non-district grind in volleyball

KARNES COUNTY – In their first non-district road match Tuesday, Aug. 13, the Kenedy Leopards fell to Nixon-Smiley in straight sets (9-25, 17-25, 14-25).
Despite the loss, Camryn Garza led Kenedy with two tips, a kill, seven digs and five assists. Vanessa Garcia also had seven digs, with two kills, two blocks, and a tip.
After that, the Leopards took part in the Doris Johanson Tournament in Three Rivers. Day one of pool play was held Thursday, Aug. 15.
The Leopards drew the San Diego Vaqueros in the first match. However, Kenedy fell to San Diego (13-25, 11-25). Garza had a kill, a tip, and six assists. Garcia had five digs, three kills, and a tip.
The Leopards then took on the host Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs in the second match, and won in two sets (25-23, 25-13).
Garza led with nine assists, three kills, a tip, a dig, and an ace. Garcia had four kills, an assists. The Leopards’ win over Three Rivers put them in the Gold Bracket against Nixon-Smiley once more. However, the Lady Mustangs once again triumphed (15-25, 16-25). Garza had four assists, three digs, a kill, and an ace.
To start day two of the invitational, Kenedy had an intense battle with the Brooks Academy Bengals. After a back-and-forth match that went the full three sets, the Leopards emerged victorious (25-19, 17-25, 30-29).
Garza amassed 15 assists to go with nine digs, three kills, a tip, and an ace. Ana Segovia had 10 digs, four aces and a tip, and Katelyn Farias had three aces, a tip, and a kill.
To wrap up the tournament, the Leopards matched up with the McMullen County Cowgirls in the fifth place game. However, the Cowgirls took the match (8-25, 16-25).
Garcia, the junior co-captain, said, “This past weekend, we faced great teams in the Three Rivers Tournament. During the tournament, we made many strides to come together as a cohesive unit. There are still areas for improvement that need to be made, but as we move forward throughout the season, I’m confident that we will work hard to reach our goal of finishing number one in district.”
This week, the Leopards travelled to Charlotte Tuesday, Aug. 20, for their lone game of the week. They return to action next Tuesday, Aug. 27, as they host Corpus Christi Annapolis Christian. The first serve from Kenedy is set for 5 p.m.
