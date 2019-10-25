CORPUS CHRISTI – Last week, on Monday, Oct. 14, the Kenedy Lions, Leopards, and Cubs cross-country teams competed in the District 30-2A meet at Guth Park. The Leopards took the district team title over Refugio and Port Aransas, who finished second and third, respectively.
Lupe Bucio took home the varsity girls gold medal, with a time of 13:56. Heaven Garza took the silver a minute later, at 14:57, Jadelynn Olmedo finished ninth (16:06), Haliey Havron was 20th (17:26), and Alejandra Hernandez took 21st overall (18:15).
The Lions varsity team took the team bronze medal, with Mason Diaz leading the way in 10th place overall (20:11). Behind him, Damon Rosales was 13th (20:44), Anthony Diaz finished 17th (22:33), Adrian Flores was 20th (23:32) and Morris Brown finished 23rd (24:56).
The Cubs 7th and 8th grade boys and girls teams also receive high marks.
Viri Bucio took the gold medal in the 8th grade girls race (14:37). On the boys side, Cleo Leal took fourth overall (14:44), Matthew Peterson took eighth (15:02), and Michael Martinez finished 12th overall (19:27).
For the 7th graders, Annabelle Briones took the gold in the girls’ race (14:25), with Arlene Leal taking the silver medal (14:43), and Logan Hill finished 13th (20:12).
The Lions and Leopards will compete in the at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at the 2A Region IV meet next Monday, Oct. 28.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.