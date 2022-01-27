The Kenedy Lions took two back-to-back losses recently, giving the boys varsity basketball team a continued streak of defeats; 1-10 overall.
In their Friday, Dec. 31, home game against Refugio, the Lions found themselves mauled by the Bobcats, losing by a score of 55-40.
Kenedy next went up against the McMullen Cowboys, who wrangled the Lions easily, winning by a score of 74-40.
Following their Jan. 7, game against Three Rivers and their Jan. 11, game against Pettus, the Lions will next face off against Woodsboro in an away district game on Friday, Jan. 14, at 7:45 p.m.
