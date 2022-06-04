Two local teams entered the area round of the 2A baseball playoffs.
However, only one remained in contention.
In a one-game playoff on Friday, May 13, it was Kenedy’s lucky day.
The Lions pulled away late in the game, and took a 5-0 victory over Sabinal to advance to the regional quarterfinals.
On the other side of the bracket, Falls City and Refugio pushed each other to the limit in a best-of-three series.
On Wednesday, May 11, the Bobcats took the first game, 4-2. On Saturday, May 14, the Beavers bounced back in Game 2, winning 8-5 in extra innings.
Game 3 ensued 30 minutes after the end of Game 2. But in the end, Refugio would not be denied. The Bobcats ended the Beavers’ season, with a 7-2 result.
In the regional quarterfinals, the Lions faced the Mason Punchers in best-of-three series at San Antonio Davenport.
Games 1 and 2 were on May 19 and 20, with a potential Game 3 on May 21.
Continued coverage of the baseball playoffs will be featured in upcoming issues of the Karnes Countywide, and online at mySouTex.com.