Lions bounce back at home, ground Cardinals

After a tough loss at Taft, the Kenedy Lions returned home to square off with the La Villa Cardinals.
In a game that showed their dominance more than the score told, the Lions clipped the Cards, with a 23-6 victory.
The Lions got the score going with two minutes left in the first quarter to take an early 7-0 lead. Kenedy led 16-6 at halftime, and through the third quarter. The Lions put it away for good in the fourth quarter with their third touchdown of the game.
Statistically, the Lions had 153 rushing yards, and 10 passing yards. Geovanni Gibson led Kenedy’s rushing attack with 91 yards over 26 carries, and two touchdowns.
Josh Cruz also had 54 yards over 11 rushes, and a touchdown. Moises Perdomo was two-for-three on extra points, and kicked a field goal from 31 yards out.
On defense, Dylan Farias led the Lions with seven total tackles, including three for a loss. Regan Villareal, Jaydin Chapa and Nando Vargas also had one interception apiece, Farias had a fumble recovery, and Daryan Moreno blocked La Villa’s only extra point attempt of the game.
This week, the Lions will host the Riviera Kaufer Seahawks to close non-district play. Kickoff is set for Friday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m.