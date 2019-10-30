Lions clawed by Shiner

SHINER – Despite being refreshed from their bye week, the Kenedy Lions were stonewalled on the road as the second-ranked Shiner Comanches defeated them, 52-7.
The Comanches led 46-0 at halftime, and they scored all of their points before the Lions broke the shutout bid.
This occurred with four minutes to go in the game. Kyler Ramos scored on a 45-yard run. Israel Reyes kicked the extra point, leaving the final tally at 52-7.
Kenedy head coach Shawn Alvarez said, “When you look at how this year’s team did against Shiner compared to last year, they lost by over 80 points.
“We lost by 45, so it’s a process. It doesn’t just drastically change from one year to the next, but we can see that things have improved.”
Statistics were not available by press time.
This week, the Lions will have their final home game of the season as they welcome the Wallis Brazos Cougars to town for Parents’ Night.
A win by the Lions in either of their final two district games would put Kenedy in position to qualify for the 2A Division I playoffs as the third or fourth place seed.
“Brazos has some good athletes, they’re fast,” Alvarez said. “We’re focused on them this week, and we’ll figure out the next one after that. It’ll be nice to have them at home this year, compared to going all the way over there last year.”
Kickoff from Lions Field is set for Friday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m.