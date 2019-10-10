WOODSBORO – The Kenedy Lions did not relent from the start of their game against the Woodsboro Eagles.
With the game well in hand early, the Lions cruised to a 61-8 victory to close non-district play.
With the win, the Lions move to 4-2 overall on the season, and the Eagles remain winless.
“Our kids did outstanding,” Kenedy head coach Shawn Alvarez said.
“It was nice to have this win after we lost at Three Rivers. Our defense was great all night, and our offense executed our game plan near perfectly.”
J’ren Salais opened the scoring for Kenedy at the 8:00 mark with a 60-yard touchdown run.
Oscar Hinojosa ran in the conversion to put Kenedy up 8-0. A couple of minutes later, Kameron Miller scored on an 80-yard touchdown run of his own.
The missed conversion left the Lions up 14-0 after a quarter of play.
The Lions scored an additional five times in the second quarter. Not even a minute in, Hinojosa scored on a 46-yard run. Israel Reyes nailed the ensuing extra point to put Kenedy at 21-0.
On the next possession, Jaydin Chapa threw a 65-yard pass to Hinojosa for the score, but the PAT was off the mark.
After Miller picked off a Woodsboro pass, Hinojosa ran in for a 28-yard touchdown with seven minutes to go in the half.
Reyes’ kick was good, putting Kenedy in front at 34-0. One minute later, the Eagles broke the shutout bid with a long touchdown run and ensuing conversion to put it at 34-8.
After that, Miller returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards for the score. Reyes’ PAT put Kenedy up 41-8.
Moses Gonzales recovered a fumble on the Eagles’ next possession to give Kenedy good field position and continue their onslaught.
Miller scored on a 20-yard run for his third touchdown of the game, with around two minutes left until halftime.
Reyes added another kick to put it at 48-8. The final score of the half game with seconds left as Salais scored on a long, 58-yard run. Reyes’ PAT put it at 55-8.
The lone third quarter score, and the final one of the game, was a 48-yard run by Hinojosa.
This week, the Lions begin District 15-2A Division I play at home as the undefeated Weimar Wildcats come to town.
“Weimar’s a great football team,” Alvarez said. “They’re explosive on offense, and their defense is going to be a tough one to crack.
“I studied over eight or nine hours of film on them, trying to find ways and see what we can do. We’ll go into practice this week focused on Weimar.”
Kickoff at Lions Field is set for Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.