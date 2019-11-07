Lions earn first district victory over Cougars

KENEDY – For the first time since before their lengthy losing streak, the Kenedy Lions won a district game with a 21-6 victory over the Wallis Brazos Cougars.
The Lions took a 6-0 lead at halftime, as their lone score at that point came midway through the first quarter.
Kenedy then extended their lead to 14-0 in the third quarter. The Cougars broke the shutout bid afterward, pulling within eight points.
However, the Lions added a third touchdown late in the second half to seal the deal.
Statistics and comments from Kenedy head coach Shawn Alvarez were not available by press time. This week, the Lions will travel to Yorktown for their district finale. This year’s meeting with the Wildcats carries the following playoff stakes.
A Kenedy win, coupled with a Shiner win at Brazos, would give Kenedy the third seed in 15-2A Division I.
A Kenedy loss, coupled with a Shiner win, would give the Lions no higher than the fourth playoff seed, pending tiebreakers. If Brazos pulls off an upset win over Shiner, the winner of Kenedy-Yorktown would finish as the fourth seed, and the loser would be eliminated from contention.
Kickoff is set for Friday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m.