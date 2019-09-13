Lions end losing streak with victory

KENEDY – It was 2016 when the Kenedy Lions last won a football game prior to last Friday night.
After 28 games, the Lions let out a victorious roar as they defeated the Louise Hornets in a 49-6 rout.
Lions head coach Shawn Alvarez said, “It was exciting for the kids, and for me personally. It finally felt good for this town and these seniors to finally get that good taste of victory after so long.”
J’ren Salais got things started just a few minutes into the game, with two lengthy touchdown runs, and Jaydin Chapa passed to Oscar Hinojosa for a two-point conversion.
Louise scored with about five minutes left in the second quarter, as Robert Montes scored from three yards out. The Hornets missed the kick, leaving the Lions up 14-6 at that point.
However, that was as close as Louise got.
The Lions scored on the ensuing kickoff, thanks to Hinojosa’s 80-yard return. Chapa threw to Nahjel Felix-Gely for the conversion to put the Lions up 22-8 going into halftime.
Just seconds into the third quarter, Felix-Gely scored on a five-yard run, though the kick was no good. However, around the six minute mark, Felix-Gely scored his second rushing touchdown, this time from 10 yards out. Israel Reyes’ kick was good, putting the Lions ahead at 35-6. With two minutes left in the third quarter, Hinojosa broke free with a 47-yard touchdown run. Reyes’ PAT put Kenedy up 42-7 going into the final frame.
Hinojosa capped the Lions’ scoring with a six-yard run with just eight minutes to go in the game, followed by Reyes’ third successful PAT.
Statistics were not available by press time.
This week, the Lions will travel just 15 miles down Highway 181 to Pettus to face the 0-2 Eagles. Pettus lost last week to San Antonio St. Gerard, 40-28.
“Pettus has a good team, they’ve played some tough, bigger schools so far,” Alvarez said.
“They’ve got some big linemen, but they’re still young in their skill positions. It was good to get that first win, but we only allowed 24 hours at most to celebrate. It’s back to work, and we’ve got to go down to Pettus and get that next win.”
Kickoff is set for Friday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.