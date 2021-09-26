With the iron still hot, the Kenedy Lions looked to continue their streak against the Taft Greyhounds.
Unfortunately for Kenedy, the Hounds stopped the Lions in their tracks, and handed them a 35-7 loss.
Taft scored their 35 points before Kenedy got on the board. The Lions scored with 2:36 left in the game to break the shutout bid.
The Kenedy defense gave up 187 passing yards, and 136 rushing yards. Further statistics were not available by press time.
In a rare Saturday game, Kenedy faced off with Progreso before the Taft contest, taking a 47-0 shutout victory.
This week, the 3-1 Lions will return to the Pride Lands for a showdown with the 3-1 La Villa Cardinals. Last week, the Cardinals defeated Monte Alto, 34-0.
Kickoff is set for Friday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m.